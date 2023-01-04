Marie Antonia Petru Caka
SHINER — Marie Antonia Petru Caka, age 91, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022.
She was born December 31, 1931 in Shiner to John and Olga Heinzel Petru.
On February 28, 1949 she married the boy next door, Edmund A. Caka. She was a leather worker, a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, KJZT and Catholic Daughters. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, raising finches & guppies, dancing, shopping, family gatherings, partying, decorating t-shirts and most of all rocking her grandbabies.
Survivors: husband, Edmund A. Caka; daughters, Catherine Ann Caka and Beverly Jane Caka Bland (Earl); brother, Melvin Petru; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents: daughter, Dorothy Marie Cowan; granddaughter, Candice Annissa Caka.
Visitation 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. with rosary at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Odartey-Lamptey officiating. Burial Shiner Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be given for a mass or donor’s choice.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
