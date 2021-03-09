Marie Antranette Gips
CUERO — Marie Antranette Gips, 68, of Cuero passed away Saturday, March 6th, 2021. She was born November 22, 1952 in Dilley, Texas to the late Edward and Patricia Shull. She graduated from Dilley High School in 1971. She then attended Southwest Texas State where she met her husband Don Gips and moved to Cuero. Don and Antranette were married in Cuero on August 1, 1981. She began her work in education in various roles for over 10 years. She was determined to further her education and attended University of Houston-Victoria where she received her B.S. in Psychology. After graduating, she taught many children in Victoria and Cuero as a Special Education teacher for over 17 years. She loved sipping on her morning cup of coffee before tending to her back yard garden. Her happiest memories were relaxing at the beach and in her pool. She loved spending time with her family and watching the Spurs, Bobcats and Gobblers. Her family was her pride and joy. She loved them unconditionally. She was a loving, kind, thoughtful and a woman of faith. She will be deeply missed. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Clinton Chad Henderson (Nikki) of McKinney and Doak Ross Gips (Jamie Coughlin) of Austin; sisters, Judy Wilmeth (Mac) of Dilley; Kristal Burris (Keith) of Poteet; brothers, Ron Shull (Sherri) of Cedar Hill, Keith Shull (Sheila) of Midlothian, Kelly Shull (Glenda) of Pleasanton, Robb Shull (Sarah) of Stillwater; grandchildren Abby and Parker Henderson; beloved cat Samantha Gips and dog Yodi. Visitation with family will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, 9:00 am at First Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 am with Pastor Glenn Robertson. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
