MARIE OCHOA BAISA LOUISE - Marie Ochoa Baisa, passed away May 13, 2020 at the age of 70. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 till 2 pm with a Memorial Service beginning at 2 pm at Wheeler Funeral Home. Arrangements by Wheeler Funeral Home.

