MARIE BOEDEKER BLOOMINGTON - Marie Boedeker, 94, of Bloomington gained her angel wings on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born on August 27, 1925 in Shiner, Texas to Daniel and Emilie Lahodny Roznovsky. Marie was a long time member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She volunteered countless hours and was always proud of her Country Store at the church picnics. She volunteered many hours supporting the Bloomington Volunteer Fire Department & Ladies Auxiliary. Marie worked in the cafeteria at Union Carbide for many years, where she grew strong friendships with others. After retirement, Marie's favorite hobby was doing her embroidery work. Spending time with her family, playing a friendly game of cards or dominoes at her dining room table was always a good time. The family looked forward to holiday gatherings. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She made the best dressing for the family Thanksgiving meal. "Mamaw" always talked about her grandchildren being so special. Our Mom was so sweet and kind to others, she greeted everyone with a smile and had the biggest heart. She is survived by her Daughters, Linda Anderson of Bloomington & JoAnn Janis (Dewayne) of Bloomington, Sons, Larry Boedeker of Tivoli & Robert Boedeker (Debbie) of Bloomington, Daughter in laws, Sherial Boedeker of Victoria and Debo Boedeker of Port Lavaca, Sister, Emilie Drabek of Victoria, 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren & 3 great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Boedeker was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Boedeker, her son Carlos Boedeker, son Glen Boedeker & her brother, Wilbert "Peanut" Roznovsky. Pallbearers will be the 7 Grandchildren. Sheila Kahanek, Melissa Ammerman, Jennifer Heibel, Justin Boedeker, Matthew Shelton, Jaclyn Hartl, Clayton Janis A huge Thank You to everyone that made our Mom's life so special. If you wish to make a memorial in her honor, please consider St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Bloomington, TX or the charity of your choice. A private family visitation was held at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with a family graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
