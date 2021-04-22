Marie Elaine Weischwill
VICTORIA — Our Lord and Savior welcomed Marie Elaine Lamprecht Weischwill into his open arms on Friday, April 2, 2021, at the age of 80 years. She was born December 22, 1940 in Freer, TX to the late Ervin and Emma Hackbarth Lamprecht. Marie graduated from Texas Lutheran College in 1963. Known as Marie Sievers to her students, she taught many years for Calhoun County ISD and Victoria County ISD. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Victoria from 1963 until her passing. She loved traveling, taking many pictures along the way and she loved her flowers from the garden.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Raymond Weischwill, nephews Cameron (Maria) Lamprecht, Russell Lamprecht, niece Jaymee Lamprecht, 2 great nieces and a great nephew.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, James.
Services will be held at First English Lutheran Church in Victoria, TX on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10 am.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.

