Marie Elaine Weischwill

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Raymond Weischwill, nephews Cameron (Maria) Lamprecht, Russell Lamprecht, niece Jaymee Lamprecht, 2 great nieces and a great nephew.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, James.
Services will be held at First English Lutheran Church in Victoria, TX on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10 am.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.