Marie Emily Ann Stary

Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.