Marie Emily Ann Stary
VICTORIA — Marie Emily Ann Stary, 86, passed peacefully from this earth, Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Thursday, June 30th, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy., a Rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00AM, Friday, July 1st, at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church on Laurent in Victoria. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, where Marie will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Edwin Stary. Pallbearers will be Larry Lahodny, Allen Lahodny, Daryl Lahodny, Gary Lahodny, Justin Presley, and Michael Alvarado. Honorary Pallbearer is Knox Cooper Alvarado.
Marie was born in Lavaca County, April 19, 1936, to the late Anton and Annie Adamek Lahodny. She worked for the Wagner Clinic and Hospital in Shiner and American National Life Insurance Company in Victoria. Marie married, Edwin Stary, February 25, 1979, in Victoria. They were long time members of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and had 42 wonderful years together before his passing in 2021. Marie loved quilting and made many quilts that will be cherished and passed down for generations to come. Marie will also be fondly remembered for her baking and cooking. Some of the favorites were sausage rolls, kolaches, poppy seed rolls and her canned pickles and okra. Marie will deeply be missed by her family and friends. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Annie Lahodny; her loving husband, Edwin Stary; her five brothers, Joe Lahodny, Jimmie Lahodny, Edwin Lahodny, Tonie Lahodny, and Frank Lahodny; and brother-in-law, Edward Opella.
Marie is survived by her sister, Lillian Opella; her stepson, Dale Ray Stary and his wife, Debbie; granddaughters, Brittany Alvarado and her husband, Michael and Stacie Presley and her husband, Justin; great-grandchildren, Autumn Jade Presley, Mia Jane and Knox Cooper Alvarado; sisters-in-law, Johnnie Mae Lahodny, Renee Lahodny, and Georgia Lahodny; nieces and nephews, Debbie Traber (Marc), Cindy Stevens (Doug), Susan Bradley (Gary), Shirley Kocian (Dennis), Larry Lahodny (Tammy), Linda Baros (Gary), Allen Lahodny (Pam), Gary Lahodny (Angela), Daryl Lahodny (Kim), Sonya Lahodny, and Sondra Lahodny; along with numerous other extended family and friends.
The Stary family greatly appreciates the love and care given to Marie over the last few months by the staff at Twin Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation, the staff from Hospice of South Texas, and her longtime physician, Dr. Vu.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
