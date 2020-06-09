MARIE HRNCIR EL CAMPO - Marie Faye Blazek Hrncir, 67, of El Campo, passed away June 6, 2020. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thurs., June 11 at Triska Funeral Home. A CDA Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Fri., June 12 at St. Philip Catholic Church with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. www.triskafuneralhome.com

