Marie Maxine Bennett Hermes
HALLETTSVILLE — Marie Maxine Bennett Hermes went to be with the lord on January 1, 2022 at the age of 76. She was born on April 1, 1945 to the late Maxie and Mary Evelyn Bennett and was the oldest of nine children. Born and raised in Hallettsville, Marie married her true love, William “Buddy” Hermes on June 18, 1966. She served as a homemaker and was an active member of her community as a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Christian Mothers and a volunteer for the American Cancer Society. She was a loving aunt, sister, mother and grandmother (“Rie-Rie”). She knew no strangers and was a friend to all.
Marie is survived by: her loving husband Buddy; her three children, Kenneth (Arleen) Hermes, Frances Hermes Kirkland and Carl (Brenda) Hermes; five grandchildren, Clayton Heinrich, William Garrett Cisneros, Kendra Hermes, Hayden Hermes and Holden Hermes; six sisters; two brothers; and many nieces & nephews.
Marie is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Mass Service: 10 am, Friday, January 7, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Koerth, TX. Visitation starting at 5 pm, Thursday with Rosary starting at 7 pm, at Kubena Funeral Home. Pallbearers: Harvey Foster Jr., Kevin Tesch, Lawrence “Butch” Hermes, James Hermes, Clayton Heinrich and William Garrett Cisneros. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Burial: St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Memorials: Hospice of South Texas, Ezzell School - J.J. Pohl Memorial Scholarship or Donor’s Choice.

