Marie Pearl Calcote Krause
TELFERNER — Marie Pearl Calcote Krause, 80, of Telferner, Texas, died on Tuesday May 2, 2023, after a short illness. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Joseph Calcote, Sr. and Anna Schultz Calcote; siblings Faye Ella MacTaggart, V.J. “Buddy” Calcote, Jr., Virginia Ann Dandeneau and Elizabeth Sue Reid.
Marie is survived by her brother, Redell “Sonny” Calcote (Marlee) of Victoria; sister, Dale Orr (Ken, deceased) of Victoria; children, Robert Krause (Laura) of Edna, Johnny Krause (Stacey) of Port Lavaca, Tim Krause of Texas City, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 15 at Grace Funeral Home in Victoria at 10:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM.
Memorials can be given to the donor’s choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

