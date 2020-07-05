Schumacher, Marie

MARIE SCHUMACHER YOAKUM - Marie Schumacher, 91, completed her work on earth, Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born May 8, 1929 in Sweet Home to the late Anton and Otelia (Mozisek) Smolik. She was a woman of faith and she never met a stranger. She was married to Cecil M. Maresch for 30 years until his death in 1979. She later met and married her traveling partner and beloved, Harvey E. Schumacher and together with a group of friends, traveled all over the U.S. to see all 50 states. She and Harvey were married for 30 years until his passing in 2012. She retired from Circle Y after 34 years of service. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and making the best strudels in the area. She was known to bake lots of strudels for grandchildren's weddings and for all church functions. She was a Pink Lady at Yoakum Community Hospital for 17 years, was Pink Lady of the Year in 2017 and was recognized for her many hours of service and all the hand embroidered items for the Pink Lady's Gift Shop. She will be missed by many. Survivors are her daughters, Shirley Schoenfield (David), JoAnn Meyer (Bobby Berger), Patsy Mikulencak (Leroy Jr.), Mary Ann Henry (Dwight), all of Moulton, and Annette Rath (Erwin) of Cuero; 12 grandchildren, Pamela Tucker (Ryan), Ashley Mikes (Matthew), Michael Raab (Jayme), Tiffany Raab, Robin Harvey (Lance), Diane Picha (Michael), Stacy Wagner (Dusty), Dr. Melanie Cowan (Bobby), April Simper (Bobby), Damon Billimek, Anthony Rath (Shelly) and James Rath (Kassie); 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Nordloh and Betty Boudreaux (Robert Butch); numerous extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Cecil M. Maresch and second husband, Harvey E. Schumacher; grandson, David Keith Schoenfeld and great-grandson, Karter Michael Raab; sons-in-law, Curtis A. Billimek and Harry E. Meyer; sister Lorene McElroy and husband RJ; sister-in-law, Bernice Sommerlatte; brothers-in-law, Sterling Maresch, Earl Nordloh and Wm. Einkauf. Rosary 6 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Hospice of South Texas or Pink Ladies Auxillary. Pallbearers are her grandchildren. Honorary Pallbearers are the Pink Ladies. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

jzwalpole
Zoe Walpole

My sympathies and prayers for all family members. Marie was my cousin and although we were far between in age, she at the beginning and I at the end of our generation, she was always so easy to talk to and I will always remember her for her great warm smile and generous spirit. God’s love that surrounded her in life has brought her home. Peace to you all.

