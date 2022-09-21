Marie Sims Mooney
VICTORIA — Marie Sims Mooney, 101, of Victoria passed away on Monday September 19, 2022. She was born June 14, 1921 in Limestone County, TX to Claude and Gladys Fife Sims. She was a retired Registered Nurse and a member of First Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne Babbitt and husband Art of Corpus; son, Ern C. Mooney Jr. and wife Elizabeth of Colorado; three grandchildren Erica D. Haycock and husband Garrett, Ern C. Mooney III and wife Shauna, Sean E. Mooney and wife Jennifer; great grandchildren, Carter and Tyler Haycock, Evelyn and Vivian Mooney and Trevor and Connor Mooney; and a brother, Cloyse Sims of Lamar, TX. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mooney was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Dr. Ern C. Mooney in 2013.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 am on Friday, September 23, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. James DeMent officiating, a private graveside service will be held that afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2408 N. Navarro, Victoria, TX 77901 or Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901
To share a fond memory with the family please visit wwwrosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
