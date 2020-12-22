Marie V. Amador
INEZ — Marie V. Amador, 70, passed away on Saturday, December 19th, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 22nd at 8am with rosary starting at 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows. Funeral mass will follow at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows with burial to proceed at Guadalupe Cemetery in Mission Valley. Serving as pallbearers will be Thomas Villarreal III, Vincent Saldivar, Robby Gonzales, Mark Rodriguez, Joseph Garza and Andy Escalona.
Marie was born August 9, 1950 in Victoria, Texas to the late Tom and Janie Villarreal. She was a nurse at Citizens Medical Center for 28 years until her retirement. She enjoyed crocheting and playing dominoes with her mother. She was a valued member of Our Lady of Sorrows and the St. Joseph prayer group in Inez. She loved spoiling her nieces and nephews. She cherished her tea parties with her nieces and playing basketball with her nephews. She was a loving wife, aunt and sister.
Marie is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ernest Amador; her siblings, Pat Saldivar, Tommy Villarreal, Janie Robles (Tibo) and Lulu Gonzales (Robert); along with her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Janie Villarreal; brother-in-law, John M. Saldivar; and mother-in-law, Janie Amador.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
