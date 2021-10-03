Marilyn C. “Peg”
Faulkner
VICTORIA — Marilyn C. “Peg” Faulkner, 99, of Victoria, TX, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from COVID. Peg was born August 30, 1921 in Minneapolis, MN to Cordelia Marie Klemenhagen Parker and Lee Edwin Parker. She graduated with honors from the University of Minnesota with a nursing degree. She married Maynard John Silseth, an ordained Lutheran minister just prior to World War II. After the war, they moved to Seguin, TX where she was the college nurse at Texas Lutheran College and Dr. Silseth taught history and English. They had two children, Michael John and Kathy Lee. After Maynard’s death in 1956, Peg married Bill Faulkner and they moved from Seguin to Victoria where Peg remained for the rest of her life. Peg was a Registered Nurse and worked as the Director of Nursing at Devereux Foundation and later as a psychiatric nurse at Citizen’s Hospital. She was a long-time and active member of First English Lutheran Church. Peg was a pragmatic woman shaped by the circumstance of managing a household and family on her own. As a mother and grandmother, she passed along her pragmaticism to her family by working hard and living frugally but also by reminding those around her to “waste not, want not”. To balance her pragmatism, she prioritized simple pleasures such as traveling the world, marveling at nature’s beauty, spending time with her family, doting on her grandchildren, and enjoying a cold beer after a long day.
Peg is survived by her daughter, Dr. Kathy Yates of New York City; grandchildren, Michael John Harkey and Parker Scott Yates. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Faulkner; and son, Michael John Faulkner. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 2:00 pm at First English Lutheran Church. Followed by the inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Peg’s memory to First English Lutheran Church.
