MARILYN CHAPPELL DANEVANG - Marilyn Ann Morgan Chappell, 88, of Danevang, passed away January 17, 2020. Memorial services will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Danevang Lutheran Church. www.triskafuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Cloud requests debt servicing costs estimates (8)
- Refugio school board votes to nix 'Dixie' as school fight song (6)
- Syndicated column: The type of new racism (5)
- Letter: Christian principles are foundation of our nation, culture (4)
- District in Disarray: Investigations' findings stagger Bloomington schools (3)
- Victoria County constable candidate failed to report former police chief's crimes (2)
- Letter: Silent majority must stand against movement (7)
- Policy of Choice (5)
- March for Life to attract hundreds of anti-abortion advocates (2)
- Classes to begin week earlier in August (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
Online Poll
What is your favorite brand of ice cream?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.