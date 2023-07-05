Marilyn Fagan Genty
VICTORIA — Marilyn Fagan Genty, aged 89, of Victoria, Texas, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on June 27, 2023.
Marilyn was born on October 28, 1933, in Rockport, Texas, to Peter Edmund Fagan and Martha Josephine Schleider Fagan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Philip Frances Genty, and her brother, Nathan Laine Fagan. She is survived by her devoted brother, James E. Fagan (Ginger).
Marilyn was the proud mother of Martha Huffman (Chuck), Jean Hahn (Keith), and James Genty (Denise). She leaves behind a legacy of love with her grandchildren: Jennifer Robinson, Natalie Lau, Michael Lau (Miriam), Dustin Hahn (Valerie), Allison Hahn Wells (Samuel, “Scooter”), Victor Genty (Ashley), and Samuel Genty (Katrina), as well as six cherished great-grandchildren.
A dedicated homemaker, Marilyn provided a warm, nurturing environment for her family, always keeping a beautifully clean home adorned with fresh cut flowers, which she loved to arrange herself. She had a penchant for china and dishware, owning several beautiful sets.
Marilyn was known for her excellent cooking skills, particularly her pot roast with gravy and mashed potatoes, oatmeal raisin cookies, and a delicious chocolate French silk pie. She took pride in having dinner ready for Phil upon his return from work each day.
A graduate of The University of Texas, she held a lifelong fondness for their football program. In her leisure time, she enjoyed watching basketball on television and spending time at the family ranch in Tivoli, Texas. Marilyn’s role as the family matriarch and her love for her children and grandchildren were evident in the effort she put into ensuring communication and information flowed through the family.
In her younger days, she enjoyed dancing the jitterbug with her husband, Phil. These were cherished moments that spoke of a time filled with laughter, joy, and companionship.
Marilyn was a lifelong member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Victoria, where she found spiritual fulfillment and camaraderie amongst her fellow parishioners and in her active participation in the Circle Club.
A celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church in Victoria, Texas on July 7th at 10:00 a.m. A private family burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Marilyn’s honor to the Grace Presbyterian Church.
Marilyn will be deeply missed, her memory held dear in the hearts of all who knew her. Her love, grace, and resilience will continue to inspire and guide her family for generations to come.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.