Marilyn Kay Chambless
VICTORIA — Marilyn Kay Chambless, 71, of Victoria, Tx, passed away on September 14 in Victoria. Marilyn was born in Yoakum, Tx, to Louis and Alvera Lacina on May 9, 1949. She went to school at Victoria High School. She married Robert P. Chambless on September 5, 1981 in First Presbyterian Church of Victoria, Tx. She graduated from Victoria Business College. She worked as a bookkeeper for Don Kruger Construction for 17 years. She currently served as a board member of Twice Blessed Consignment, an outreach of First United Methodist Church of Victoria, Tx, where she had worked for many years.
Marilyn is preceded in death by both her parents, Louis and Alvera Lacina.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Robert P. Chambless and her two sons, Robert Clayton “Clay” Chambless (Dana) and Darren Louis Chambless, three grandchildren, Kaleigh Lewis, Emily Lewis, and Jaxson Clayton Chambless, brother L. Dale Lacina (Tessa), nephew Nick Lacina (Kasey) and their children Hudson and Connor. In addition, many cousins in and around Victoria.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 Friday, September 25 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel and funeral services will be held 10:00 Saturday, September 26, at First United Methodist, Victoria, Tx with the pastor, Rev. Dr. Wade Powell of First United Methodist officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens. Arrangements are by Rosewood Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Steve Lacina, Randy Boysen, Mike Rippamonti, Gerald Pargac, Nick Lacina and Leon Buegeler.
Memorials may be given to First United Methodist of Victoria or Twice Blessed Consignments also of Victoria, Texas.
The family of Marilyn Chambless wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Doctor Janet Tu of M. D. Anderson in Sugarland, Tx, all of the doctors, nurses and staff of M. D. Anderson, and Doctor Mehran A. Nezhad of Victoria, Tx, for all of their hard work and compassion as they helped Marilyn in her long and courageous fight against her cancer.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
