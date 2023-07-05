Marilyn L. Curtis
BERTRAM — Marilyn L. Curtis, passed away peacefully in her home on June 29, 2023. She was born May 27, 1945 in Louisville, KY, the daughter of Ed Haas and Helen Fransworth. The family moved to Victoria in 1952. Marilyn thought of herself as a Texan, she graduated from Texas University in 1967 with a degree in elementary education. She received a Masters of Education in 1973 from Texas State University. Marilyn taught schools in Victoria, Dell Valley and in Llano as a librarian. She retired in 2004.
Richard and Marilyn were married in Victoria on September 7, 1968. They lived in Austin for 4 years then moved to San Marcus in 1972. In 1971, Richard and Marilyn were saved at a Billy Graham Crusade in Dallas, TX. In 1973 they moved back to Victoria and joined Northside Baptist Church and were baptized by Brother Jimmy Mise. They became active in the church. In 1979 they decided to apply to SBC to become missionaries. They were accepted and spent the next two years in preparing for the assignment. In May 1981 they arrived in Japan, Richard was the Treasury of the Mission and Marilyn was the head of the Weekday Program that had people from 42 different countries involved in the program.Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, July 7, 2023 from 9-10 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 10 AM at Rosewood with burial to immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

