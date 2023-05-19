Marilyn Luksovsky Sitz
Marilyn Luksovsky Sitz
BAY CITY —
Marilyn Luksovsky Sitz, 81, went to be with our Lord on May 16, 2023. She was the daughter of Frank and Hilda Luksovsky, Jr. of Moulton, Texas, born, March 8, 1942.
Marilyn and her husband David raised a family and raised a business. After having children, South Texas Corrugated Pipe was born. Marilyn served the business in all capacities for many years, from answering phones to loading trucks.
Marilyn was an avid birder, who traveled several continents to expand her “Life List” of birds. She has many birder friends, with very long lists. Wild Warbler Wednesdays in the country were her favorite! She was instrumental in the development of the Matagorda County Birding Nature Center and Mad Island Marsh Audubon Christmas Bird Count, which has become a nationally known event.
Marilyn held many positions in various clubs and civic organizations. She was tickled to be named Bay City Woman of the Year and very proud to share the George Holst Economic Development Award, with her husband, David.
Marilyn was a committed Lutheran, active tennis player and accomplished seamstress, enjoying quilting, embroidery and crochet. She loved gardening and antiquing.
Her family, who will miss her dearly are her loving husband of 63 years, David Sitz; children: Bradley (Nicole Welfel) Sitz and Becca Sitz (Fred Rodd); grandchildren: David Brae (Isadora) Sitz and Savanna (Zane) Rodriquez and Marilyn’s sister, Georgie (Frank) Bridges and her family from Goldthwaite, Texas.
Pall bearers are Paul Galow, Dr. Brent Ortego, Doug Petter, Fred Rodd, Zane Rodriquez and David Brae Sitz.
Honorary Pall-birders are Arlene Bennett, Delaine Briscoe, Bettye Jo Lowry, Karen McBride, Sherry Head Rothermel and Francine Sanders.
Please join us: Saturday, May 20
St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3000 9th St, Bay City, Texas 77414
Lunch: 11:30,
Visitation/Viewing: 12:30
Memorial Service: 1:00 pm.
Burial: Matagorda Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, donations to Matagorda County Birding Nature Center, www.mcbnc.org, are appreciated. The address is 1025 SH 35 South, Bay City, TX, 77414.

