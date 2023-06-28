Marilyn Muehlstein
Marilyn Muehlstein
YOAKUM — Marilyn Muehlstein, 86, joined her heavenly family, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Marilyn and her twin sister Carolyn, were born January 22, 1937 in Robstown, to Olga (Brossman) and Ed Schroeder.
She was a faithful member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and worked at Tandy Brands for many years as a secretary and executive assistant. She was married to Vestine Muehlstein for 59 years until his passing on August 2, 2017. She and Vestine were constant companions, where you saw one, you saw the other. They enjoyed working in their beautiful yard, playing dominoes, dancing and traveling the world with great friends. Marilyn was a beautiful and gracious loving person and will be remembered for her kindness to everyone she met.
Survivors are her daughter, Deannine Carlson and husband Don of Lake Wylie, SC and son Russell Muehlstein of Keller, TX; grandchildren, Cole Carlson, wife Stephanie and their children, James and Taylor Carlson and Blake Carlson and wife Katie.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vestine; twin sister, Carolyn Ammermann and sister, Loraine Hilbrich.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service 10 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Rev. Alsen Wenzel officiating. Burial to follow at Yoakum Restland Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

