Marilyn Sue Beck
Crober
PORT LAVACA — Marilyn Sue Beck Crober, 85, of Port Lavaca (Greenlake), passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 to make her final trip to be back in the arms of her loving husband of 66 years, Charles Allen Crober and her Lord and Savior.
Sue was born March 15, 1937 in Weatherford, TX to Jefferson Benjamin “JB” Beck and Lena Belle Beck. Sue met the love of her life Charles “Sonny” Crober, in December 1953 and married June 5, 1954. While growing up Sue enjoyed riding horseback, playing the piano and clarinet. Sue was always active in the community as a member of the fair association, recognized for her decades of service by the Texas 4H leader legacy, local and state levels, assisted at cattle shows, Calhoun County Extension Education Association club, judging for county fairs in various counties in Texas and sharing her music talents singing at wedding services and local country opera. She was proud to have been a past Port Lavaca Woman of the Year and a member of the Church of Christ.
Sue is survived by her children Charles Crober (Rachael), Oscar “Dutch” Crober (Cathy), James Crober, Laura Lee Purswell (Paul), William “Bill” Crober (Cindy) and Alice Tidrick (Tony); 17 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; brother James “Jimmy” Beck; sisters Nancy, Barbara, Linda, along with nieces and nephews and dear friends Stanley Dierlam, Joyce May and Peggy Viets.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents; husband Sonny; sisters Mary Miller and Lena Rea Clounch, favorite Auntie Ottis and Uncle Pat Patterson.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am Wednesday, December 21,2022 at Grace Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Keith McGrew, Karo Henderson, Dale Garner, Charles “Bubba” Krause, Mike Hahn and Kevin Jasek.
The family wishes to extend thanks to Dr. John McNeill and staff, Dr. Andrew Clemmons and staff, Victoria Kidney and Dialysis physicians and staff and all those that helped along her journey.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca.
