Marilyn Sue Morris
ANDER — Marilyn S. (Beaver) Morris, 78, of Ander died April 14, 2023. She was born August 4,1944 in Mexia TX to the late Mary (Smith) and Clifford Beaver. She was a graduate of Luling High School in Luling TX. She received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Texas Woman’s University and later earned Masters Degrees in Education and Nursing. She was a retired registered nurse. Her 35 year career included serving as a Navy Nurse during the Vietnam War, a hospital nursing administrator and as a nurse educator at Victoria College for 25 years; retiring as Chair of the Allied Health, Nursing and Kinesiology Division.
She was preceded in death by her parents and mother-in-law Helen Morris Pruett.
She is survived by her husband Tom Morris of 56 years; son Cliff Morris and wife Raquel of Springdale AR; daughter Nickie Menefee and husband Paul of Austin TX. She will be grandchildren Katie and Jenna Morris and Madeline, Evan and Sarah Menefee; sister Louise Smith and husband Carl of Denton TX; and sisters-in law Elia Ilda Morris of Laredo TX and Victoria Morris of Canton GA; nieces Stacy, Robin and Bettina and families as well as cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear friends.
In honor of the passing of Marilyn, family and friends are invited to gather for a Memorial Service at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Ander on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ander, 1545 E. FM 1961, Goliad TX 77963-3414 or to the Victoria College Foundation, Nursing and Allied Health Scholarships, 2200 E. Red River Street, Victoria, TX 77901.

