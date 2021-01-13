MARILYN VAUGHAN
SAN ANTONIO — Marilyn Martin Vaughan of San Antonio, and formerly of Fort Worth, passed away January 4, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She was 91. Marilyn was born February 22, 1929, in Texarkana, to George Warner Martin and Clare Heath Martin. She was raised in Fort Worth and graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1945. She graduated from Texas Christian University in 1948 with a degree in Journalism. She was an accomplished pianist in her youth. In 1949, Marilyn married aeronautical engineer James Reid Vaughan and they raised a family together. James died in 1987. Marilyn was a homemaker and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family and subsequent step-family. She was active in TCU Women Exes and Club Bon Soir. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband James, and her sister Natalie Motto of California. She is survived by a daughter, Carol Batterton (John), of Fredericksburg, Texas, (and their sons, Dane and Seth Batterton); a son, Dr. John Vaughan and wife Lynn of Victoria, a daughter Dr. Gloria Vaughan and partner Laura Crockett, and their son Terry Vaughan of San Antonio. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Anne Vaughan and son Caleb Caldera of Rockport, and Clare Vaughan of Austin. She is survived by two step-granddaughters, Christine Dyer Crider of Kyle, and Bridget Dyer Lawrence of Buda, and their families. She had many other extended family members in Texas and northern California. Services will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park, Fort Worth, Texas at 12 :00 PM.Memorials may be made to the TCU Bob Schieffer College of Communication at Office of University Advancement, TCU, Box 297044, Fort Worth, Tx, 76129.
