Marilynn Ellis
VICTORIA — Marilynn was born on June 29, 1931 at March Field in Riverside, California and passed away peacefully at home on August 6, 2022 in Victoria, Texas at the age of 91. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 5-7PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 10AM at Staples Cemetery, 310 Park Ave, Staples, TX 78670.
As an Army brat she grew up on Hamilton Field in Marin County, California, Fort Douglas in Utah, and in Liberty, Texas during WW2. She met and married Sammy Ellis in San Marcos, Texas in 1949. They moved to Victoria in 1952 where she lived the rest of her life.
She loved animals and greatly enjoyed breeding and raising pug dogs for confirmation dog show competition throughout the United States, during which time she and Sammy raised some of the top winning pug dogs in the nation. She served as President and Secretary of The Kennel Club of Great Victoria, President of The Pug Dog Club of Greater San Antonio and Treasurer of The San Antonio Kennel Club. She also became approved by the American Kennel Club as a Confirmation Show Judge for 38 different breeds of dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lt. Col. Arren A. Akins and Robbie Lee Akins, her husband Samuel W. Ellis, Jr., her brother-in-law Sparky Wilson, her sister Doris Wilson and her nephew David Miller.
She is survived by her sons Glenn (Marcella) Ellis and Alan (Saunnie) Ellis, her grandsons Steven (Amanda) Ellis and Jason (Gaby) Ellis, her great grandchildren Katie Ellis, Breann Ellis, Kyle Ellis, Samantha Guillen and Cain Guillen and her great great granddaughter Kehlani Ellis.
Pallbearers: Steven Ellis, Jason Ellis, Kyle Ellis, Kevin Roznovsky.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Reyes Sherman and Jenni Henderson and their team of angels for the meticulous and heartfelt home care they provided to her in her last years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Adopt A Pet, 8214 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas 77904.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mumphord trial recessed during closing arguments to let jury rest
- Energy company proposes $5.6B oil refinery in Bloomington
- Proposed Bloomington oil refinery shares production plans
- Victoria schools welcome students back to class
- VISD names new deputy superintendent, proposes lowered tax rate
- H-E-B stores in Victoria soon will handle auto registrations along with produce and dairy
- Cuero sweeps Hallettsville to open season
- Mumphord trial recessed to allow jurors rest before deliberations on Wednesday
- East loses season opener to Floresville
- Child sex abuse trial winding down for former Victoria teacher, coach
Commented
- Victoria County sides with group that wants city library books removed (18)
- ‘We are going to win this election’: Beto O’Rourke rallies in Victoria (10)
- Letter: Victoria City Council should stand firm and side with the Public Library (6)
- Libraries are no place to practice censorship, even here in Victoria County (5)
- Victoria mayor says library will not be evicted amid LGBTQ book controversy (3)
- The crazy lady in aisle 17 (3)
- No jaywalking tickets issued since crosswalk project; illegal crossings continue (3)
- O'Rourke set to bring gubernatorial campaign to Victoria tonight (2)
- Advocate's dedication to Crossroads continues even as we evolve as multimedia company (5)
- Andrew Schroer: Salty language helps prefer faith (2)
- VISD's COVID protocol will not require quarantine after virus exposure, contrary to CDC (1)
- A proud mother moment (1)
- Victoria faithful find spiritual meaning, renewal through baptism (1)
- Jean T. Wood (1)
- City Corner: Victoria’s bicentennial plans are starting now (1)
- Letter: You’re not pro-life you’re anti-choice (1)
- Letter: Our religious convictions are being challenged (2)
- Column: Readers reward us with subscriptions; colleagues pat us on the back with awards (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.