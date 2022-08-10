Marilynn Ellis
VICTORIA — Marilynn was born on June 29, 1931 at March Field in Riverside, California and passed away peacefully at home on August 6, 2022 in Victoria, Texas at the age of 91. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 5-7PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 10AM at Staples Cemetery, 310 Park Ave, Staples, TX 78670.
As an Army brat she grew up on Hamilton Field in Marin County, California, Fort Douglas in Utah, and in Liberty, Texas during WW2. She met and married Sammy Ellis in San Marcos, Texas in 1949. They moved to Victoria in 1952 where she lived the rest of her life.
She loved animals and greatly enjoyed breeding and raising pug dogs for confirmation dog show competition throughout the United States, during which time she and Sammy raised some of the top winning pug dogs in the nation. She served as President and Secretary of The Kennel Club of Great Victoria, President of The Pug Dog Club of Greater San Antonio and Treasurer of The San Antonio Kennel Club. She also became approved by the American Kennel Club as a Confirmation Show Judge for 38 different breeds of dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lt. Col. Arren A. Akins and Robbie Lee Akins, her husband Samuel W. Ellis, Jr., her brother-in-law Sparky Wilson, her sister Doris Wilson and her nephew David Miller.
She is survived by her sons Glenn (Marcella) Ellis and Alan (Saunnie) Ellis, her grandsons Steven (Amanda) Ellis and Jason (Gaby) Ellis, her great grandchildren Katie Ellis, Breann Ellis, Kyle Ellis, Samantha Guillen and Cain Guillen and her great great granddaughter Kehlani Ellis.
Pallbearers: Steven Ellis, Jason Ellis, Kyle Ellis, Kevin Roznovsky.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Reyes Sherman and Jenni Henderson and their team of angels for the meticulous and heartfelt home care they provided to her in her last years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Adopt A Pet, 8214 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas 77904.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.