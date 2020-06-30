MARINA ORTIZ CADENA TEXAS CITY - Services Tues. July 1, 2020 from 5-9pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Continue visitation Wed., July 1, 2020 at 9am at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1pm at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
