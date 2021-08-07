Marinda Leigh Brown
VICTORIA — Marinda Leigh Brown passed away July 8, 2021 at the age of 32. She was born September 16, 1988 in Houston, Texas to Mark S. Brown and Linda D. Baker.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Thomas C. Brown; maternal grandfather Gordon Dave Davis, maternal grandmother Beaulah Lurline Davis and a cousin Chad M. Brown.
She is survived by her parents Linda Baker and Mark (Sharon) Brown; special ‘Memaw’ Hazel Jacqueline Brown; sister Callye Baker; brother David C. Brown; uncles Thomas C. (Sherry) Brown, Jr. and Chuck Davis; aunt Judy Baggett; cousins Chelsea Brown, Chase Davis, Ryder Brown, Michelle Dailey, Kourtni Pearson, Ryder Brown and Carson Brown and numerous other loving family members.
Marinda was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister and cousin. She loved all the Houston sports teams, the beach, floating the river, fishing and always loved animals. She had one of the most caring hearts. Her favorite saying “And I’m off like a heard of turtles”
Private services were held at Grace Funeral Home.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

