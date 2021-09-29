Mario H. Hernandez
MISSOURI CITY — Mario H. Hernandez, age 65, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. He was born on February 4, 1956 to the late Gustavo and Margaret Hernandez in Victoria, Texas. Mario graduated from St. Joseph High School in Victoria and earned a business degree from the University of Houston at Victoria. He married his high school sweetheart, Dotty, in 1977 and they later moved to Houston where they had two children, Christopher and Katie. Mario and his wife were long time parishioners at St. Laurence Catholic Church in Sugar Land.
Mario was preceded in death by his parents, Gustavo and Margaret Hernandez; he is survived by his wife of 44 years, Dotty (Lozano) Hernandez; son, Christopher Hernandez and wife, Christine; daughter, Katie Gilliam and husband, Josh; brother Gus Hernandez (Lynn); sisters Yolanda Hernandez, Tereza Enriquez and Maggie Seabaugh; grandchildren Lucas, William, David and Margaret Hernandez and Jackson and Ainsley Gilliam, and numerous other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 29th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Earthman Southwest Funeral Home, 12555 S. Kirkwood Rd. in Stafford with rosary service at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, September 30th at 10:00am at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 3100 Sweetwater Blvd. in Sugar Land with Father Drew Wood presiding. A reception will be held in the Parish Hall immediately after the mass. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Josh Gilliam, Lucas Hernandez, Paul Compean, Jeffrey Enriquez, Don Cordier, Doug Ehrenkranz, Charlie Cantrell, and Austin Tenette. Honorary Pallbearers are Darron Anderson, Roy Compean, Roger Delagarza, Gus Hernandez, Jose Lozano, Rudy Lozano, Kenny Seals, and Paul Spellman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation of Prader-Willi Research in Mario’s name to help advance treatments for his grandson, Jackson Gilliam.
