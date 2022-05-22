Mario Joel Almaraz

He retired from AT&T (Corpus Christi) after 30 yrs of service and moved to Yorktown, Texas where he enjoyed many happy years with his wife, family and friends. Mario was a lifelong avid motorcycle rider. He was a member of Gypsy Motorcycle Club for 52 years and a member of the Goldwing Road Riders Club.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years Carole Almaraz, mother Esther Almaraz, children Diana Groenke, Adam Martinez, David Davila, Timothy Davila, Andrew Davila and Robert Davila. He is also survived by two grandchildren Wesley and Kelsea Groenke and expected 3rd grandchild in December; his siblings and their spouses, Eloy I.Almaraz Jr. (Cathy), Alma Connor (Tim) and Lucy A. Leonard (Kevin) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Eloy (2003).
A memorial service will be 10:00 am Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home.
Memorials can be given to the charity of donor's choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas
