Mario Saldana Garcia
SAN ANTONIO — Mario Saldana Garcia, 92, of San Antonio passed away January 15, 2023 at home surrounded by family. He was born May 2, 1930 in Kingsville to Juan and Feliciana Saldana Garcia. Mario proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Victoria, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He retired from Celanese Corporation in Kingsville.
Mario was charming and sociable. He loved cars and maintaining his home. His happiest moments were with his friends and family. He was an avid Astros and Cowboys fan.
He is survived by his daughter, Sylvia King of Willis; step-daughters, Velma Rendon (Rey) and Leticia Gonzalez of San Antonio, Debbie Pfeifer (Sean) of Plano; step-sons, Carlos Burgos (Norma) of Victoria, Joe Burgos (Susan) and Edward Burgos of Dallas, and David Burgos (Laura) of Elgin; grandchildren, Christopher (Tiffany) King of Loveland, Colorado and Derek ( Arinne ) Waller of Huntsville; 23 step-grandchildren, 18 step - great-grandchildren, and 1 step great great grand child.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Cheryl Waller; and brother, Valdemar Garcia, his first wife, Eva Lea Cowan, his 2nd wife Maria Alicia Garcia and 3rd wife, Maria M. Garcia; parents. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 11 to 1 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel in Victoria. Funeral Mass will be Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Victoria. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of the Victoria County Veterans Council.
Pallbearers are Derek Waller, Scott Hunter, Eddie Burgos, Luis Burgos, Andrew Burgos, and Chris Pfeifer.
Special thanks to Dr. Armando Diaz of Victoria and in San Antonio Dr. Jesus Rodrigues and Compassus Hospice Care.
Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or the charity of your choice.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
