MARIO A. SEPULVEDA VICTORIA - Mario A. Sepulveda, age 71, of Victoria passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1948 in Victoria to the late Lorenzo "Lucky" Sepulveda and Margaret Urrea Sepulveda. He is survived by his Sister; Sylvia Hernandez (Tony) of Victoria, Nieces and Nephews; Joe Daniel Sepulveda (Veronica), April Barrientes (MaryAnn), Tony Hernandez III (Herlinda), Great Nieces and Great Nephews; Brandon Sepulveda, Arianna Hernandez, Aiden Hernandez, Masen Barrientes, Izabella Sepulveda, Cruz Hernandez and Kayleigh Sepulveda. He is preceded in death by his parents. A Memorial Service will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Burial to follow at a late date. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
