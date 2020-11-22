Marion “Jack” Borchers
NEW BRAUNFELS — Born on the family ranch in Lavaca County on July 11, 1933, Marion “Jack” Borchers saddled his horse at dawn on November 17, 2020, and rode to Heaven after a brief battle with leukemia. By his bedside in his final hours were his wife of 60 years Robbie Walters Borchers, his children Mary Ann Borchers Cozby (Raymond W III), Brenda Borchers Chapman (Daniel), William Robert Borchers (Kelly Bruce), and T Charles Borchers. His brother O. R. “Jimmy” Borchers helped him share recollections of their many hilarious brotherly antics together in a special last visit that no one present will forget. Jack attended Yoakum public schools and the University of Texas at Austin obtaining degrees in both Business Administration and Law. He served a tour of duty in the United States Army. After law school, he and Robbie settled in New Braunfels where he began a law practice and became involved in many aspects of community life. Although he adopted law as a profession, he was always most at home on a horse in God’s great outdoors. He was an avid trail rider up until his final year. He is also survived by his beloved 7 grandchildren Meredith and Raymond Cozby, Zachary Chapman, Janelle Chapman Brown, Rebecca, William and Benjamin Borchers. He was preceded in death by his parents William Menn and Mary (Schaeg) Borchers as well as his brothers William Henry Borchers and Charles Lewis Borchers and his sisters in law Joyce Borchers, Mary Katherine Borchers and Elizabeth Ana “Betty Ann” Borchers. Services include a visitation on Friday, November 27th from 6-8 PM and a memorial on Saturday, November 28th at 1:00 PM at the Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Shriners Hospital for Burned and Crippled Children, c/o Alzafar Shrine at 901 N Loop 1604 West, San Antonio, TX 78232 (marked for Galveston Hospital), or the St Jude’s Ranch for Children, 1400 Ridge Creek Lane, Bulverde, Texas 78163. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidt
