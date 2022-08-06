Marjorie A. Shellenbarger
CUERO — Marjorie A. Shellenbarger, 84, of Cuero passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 3, 2022. She was born January 4, 1938 in Arneckeville to the late Herbert J. and Esther Roesler Zengerle. She grew up as a tom boy going everywhere with her dad which led to her love of the outdoors and gardening. She married Robert D. (Bob) Shellenbarger on October 24, 1955 in Arneckeville. She loved to travel, crochet and always kept the cookie jar filled for her children. She spent many years working at Wal-Mart, volunteering at Citizens Medical Center Pink Ladies Auxiliary and Rocky Creek Baptist Church. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her much joy. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Baker (Richard); sons, Jimmy Shellenbarger (Carol), Donald Shellenbarger (Jennifer) and Charlie Shellenbarger (Kathy); grandchildren, Donny Shellenbarger Jr. (Casey), Janette Kuhnel (Kevan), Laura Chovanec (Clint), Katie Parker (Jonathon), Tiffani Teplicek (Reece), Michelle Anderson (Justin) and Charles Baker, as well as six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of forty-five years, Bob and her sister, Edith Nagel. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Rocky Creek Baptist Church - 1147 Reinecke Rd. - Victoria. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Terry Bartlett officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Pallbearers include Donny Shellenbarger Jr., Jonathon Parker, Clint Chovanec, Reece Teplicek, Kevan Kuhnel, Justin Anderson and Charles Baker. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas, Rocky Creek Baptist Church or Citizens Medical Center Pink Ladies Auxiliary. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

