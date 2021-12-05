Marjorie Berger Tater
VICTORIA — Marjorie Berger Tater, 86, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Visitation will be held Monday, December 6, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Rosary will held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 9:30am with funeral mass beginning at 10:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Patrick Knippenberg officiating. Burial will immediate follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Marjorie’s grandsons, Nathan Hanselka, Trey Reagan, Colt Tater, Calder Tater, Britton Shafer and Tyler Reagan. Honorary Pallbearers are Marjorie’s granddaughters.
Marjorie was born August 25, 1935 to the late Fred and Helena Berger. She married her soulmate, Charlie Tater, on April 19, 1954. She retired from First Victoria National Bank after many years of service. She was a member of the Altar Society, Ramblin’ Rose Camping Club and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She enjoyed her many card games with friends and loved spending time with her family.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Sandra (Mike) Howard, Sally (Mike) Reagan, Kenneth (LaRue) Tater and Susan (Gary) Shafer; brothers, William Berger and Fred Berger; grandchildren, Nathan Hanselka, Stacey Brandl, Trey Reagan, Larissa Tater, Colt Tater, Calder Tater, Britton Shafer, Rachele Gregory, Tyler Reagan, Kayla Frankum; several great-grandchildren and numerous other family members.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents, Fred Berger and Helena Reuter Berger; husband, Charlie Tater, Jr.; sister, Doris Lyssy; and brothers, BJ Berger and Allan Berger.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Terri Castro for the loving care and companionship shown to Marjorie and to Hospice of South Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas, the American Diabetes Association and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Party ‘purity’, electoral politics must stop: (8)
- Same Story Different Version (3)
- Parks & Recreation Master Plan identifies location for new dog park in Riverside Park (1)
- Syndicated column: Why Kyle Rittenhouse should walk free (1)
- Guest column: Change is difficult (3)
- Anton John Mizera Jr. (1)
- Syndicated column: Arbery Case: Three men who decided to play God (1)
- Do you prefer real or fake Christmas trees? (1)
- State Editorial: Resign, Craddick and Christian. Regulators misled about winter storm and failed to prevent another (1)
- Did you go to the Shiner-Refugio football game Thursday night? (1)
- Public library funds go toward the public good (1)
- Alice Innocenti Zeplin (1)
- Rudy A. Briones (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.8:9-10; quote by Octavia E. Butler (1)
- Alice Innocenti Zeplin (1)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Betting a Texas election on a weather forecast (1)
Online Poll
Is your Christmas tree up yet?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.