MARJORIE MAE DESPAIN VICTORIA - Marjorie Mae DeSpain, 89, of Victoria, passed away peaceful Thursday, May 21st, 2020. Services will be held privately and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries. A full obituary notice may be shared along with thoughts and memories at www.gracefuneralhome.net

