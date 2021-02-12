Marjorie Elizabeth Lumpkins
BLOOMINGTON — Marjorie Elizabeth Lumpkins, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 8, 2021 with her family by her side. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 13th at 11am at Crescent Valley Cemetery.
Marjorie was born April 15, 1930 to the late Brents Kornegay, Sr. and Della Tidwell Kornegay in Port Arthur, Texas. She married James Luther Lumpkins on June 5, 1946 and had 8 children from this union. She loved quilting and made several over her lifetime. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. She was a wonderful cook. She baked Christmas cookies every year and loved giving them out to family, friends and neighbors. She was a member of Bloomington Church of Christ for over 50 years. She liked listening to gospel music and teaching bible class to the younger generation at the church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Marjorie Ann Overgoner, Lynda Parsons (Larry), Gary Lumpkins (Sharon), Kenneth Lumpkins (Melanie), Thomas Lumpkins (Nancy) and Douglas Lumpkins (Suzanne); siblings, Doris Lumpkins and Brents Kornegay, Jr.; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Brents and Della Kornegay; husband, James Luther Lumpkins; children, Janette Mae Lumpkins and Jimmy Glen Lumpkins; sisters, Elsie Ivester, Christine Butler and Goldie Parker; and sons-in-law, Milton Overgoner and Gordon Duncan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bloomington Church of Christ.
