Marjorie J. Neumann
VICTORIA — Marjorie J. Neumann, 83, passed away on September 24, 2020. Marjorie was born November 13, 1936 in Victoria to the late Marguerite (Boes) Conti and Joseph L. Conti. Marjorie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she played the organ for 30 years. Her and her husband, Fred owned and ran Neumann’s Food Store for many years before retiring.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Mary Mata of Pensacola, FL, Mike Neumann of Victoria; brother, Joe Conti of Victoria and her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Jacob and Taya Mata.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred Neumann; daughter, Susan Neumann; and sister, Katherine Gardner.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 9-9:30 am with a rosary to be recited at 9:30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10 am. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery will follow.
Pallbearers are Charlie Mata, Jacob Mata, Donald Shellenbarger, Jimmy Conti, Joseph Conti III and Donald Shellenbarger Jr.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
