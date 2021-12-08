MaRjorie Mican Matula
VICTORIA — Marjorie Mican Matula, age 83, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with a rosary to begin at 7 PM. Funeral mass will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 10 AM at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory. Burial will follow at Shillerville Cemetery, 1572 Raven Road, Victoria, Texas 77905. Serving as pallbearers will be David Matula, Jr., Anthony Mican, Kenny Mican, Whitney Smesler, Jimmy Matula and Dale Matula. Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Dierschke, Alan Dierschke, Glenn Dierschke, Norman Dierschke and Pat Matula.
Marjorie was born August 25, 1938 in the community of St. Mary’s near Witting, Texas to the late Evelyne Dierschke Mican and Edward Mican. She graduated from Nazareth Academy in 1957 and married the love of her life, Julius Matula, on May 9, 1959. She was a stay at home housewife and mother until the 1970’s. She was involved with 4H with her sons, Alan and David. She taught First Communion for many years at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez. She was a member of the Council of Catholic Women. She held various jobs until 1984 when she became an insurance agent for DaCosta Hermann Sons Lodge #265, a position she held for 33 years. She obtained her Fraternal Insurance Counselor Designation in 1990. She published 2 family histories, co-authored a school history and compiled a Czech Heritage book for the Czech Heritage Society of Texas. Julius and Margie attended many antique car and antique tractor show events. They belonged to the Golden Crescent Antique Car Club of America, The Friends of William Wood Community, Inc., DaCosta Hermann Sons and The DaCosta Polka and Waltz Club. Both were charter members of the Victoria County Czech Heritage Society. Margie was a past president of the Czech Heritage Society of Texas and the Victoria Czech Heritage Society. She was a member of VFW Auxiliary #4146, KJT and the Home Demonstration Club. Margie loved dancing and traveling with Julius. They made three trips to the Czech Republic. One of her hobbies was working in her flowerbeds at the house. She was a member of The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory Church.
Marjorie is survived by her sons, Alan (Pam) Matula of Victoria and David Ray Matula of Smithville, sister, Julie Smesler of Bastrop; grandchildren, Mary Matula (fiancé, Blake Von Minden) of La Grange, Julie Matula of College Station, David Ray Matula, Jr. of Smithville and Rachel (Bryan) Shelton of Comanche; great-granddaughters, Bella Matula of La Grange and Leona Lynn Shelton of Comanche; and her cat, Shadow. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Matula; father, Edward Mican; and mother, Evelyne Dierschke Mican.
Memorials may be made to Victoria Czech Heritage Society, Shillerville Cemetery and The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory Televised Mass.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
