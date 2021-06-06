Marjorie Nell Fenner Bolling
HOUSTON — Marjorie Nell Fenner Bolling was born July 11, 1923 in Cordele, Texas. She began her eternal party with Jesus April 29, 2021 at Clarewood House in Houston at the age of 97.
Marjorie Nell lived on the family farm in Cordele until fourth grade, when her family moved to Edna. After high school, she attended the University of Texas, majoring in accounting. She achieved many honors, graduating Beta Gamma Sigma, the business equivalent of Phi Beta Kappa. She was always proud of her burnt orange heritage.
After college, Nell moved to Houston and worked for Humble Oil in Accounting. She enjoyed being home with her children for ten years until 1956, when she began a 38 year career with Arthur Andersen and Company, serving as the controller for the Houston office. Nell was active at First United Methodist Church since 1943. She had many dear friends there, particularly in the Adelphi Class. She was elected Lifetime Member of the church’s administrative board. Nell was active in the Houston Business Forum and was elected the Woman of the Year. She was a charter member of the Heritage Club board and also served on the Clarewood board 28 years. In her free time, Nell enjoyed cooking, playing bridge, and traveling, but her favorite times were spent enjoying her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. O. B. Fenner Sr, her brothers Buzz Fenner and wife Edwina, Donnie Fenner, her sister LaNoe Scherer and husband Paul. She is survived by her sister-in-law Fern Fenner and her children LaNoe Westheimer and husband Robert, Bob Bolling and wife Susan, grandchildren David Westheimer and wife J’aime, Lisa Drever and husband Nathan, Melanie Bolling Schmidt and husband Rob, Harrison Bolling and wife Whitney, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family is grateful to the Christian Companions and Clarewood staff for the excellent and loving care they gave Nell.
There will be a memorial service at Clarewood House, 7400 Clarewood Drive in Houston Friday, June 11th at 10 am. An additional service will be held the next day in Edna, Texas at the First United Methodist Church at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to the C. O. Fenner Charitable Foundation at 1970 CR 229, Ganado, TX, 77962; or to the charity of your choice.
