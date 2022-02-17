Marjorie Rogers
Greeson
VICTORIA — Marjorie Rogers Greeson, 90, passed away Wednesday, February 9th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation Friday, February 18th, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria with interment to immediately follow at Catholic Cemetery #2.
Marjorie was born December 25, 1931 in Mission, Texas to the late Louie Francis Rogers Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Rogers and she was a graduate of Edna High School.
Marjorie was married to Melvin LeRoy Reaves “Pewee” and they shared the birth of their son Derel together. She was later remarried to her late husband Gordon L. Greeson. Marjorie opened and operated Caprice Hair Salon for over thirty years until her and Gordon’s retirement in Rockport, TX. Marjorie enjoyed volunteering at the Maritime Museum of Rockport and she enjoyed many card groups. She moved back to Victoria following Gordon’s death where she would enjoy watching her grandchildren and traveling. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and over the years she enjoyed many Women’s groups in Rockport and Victoria, TX. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Greeson; parents, Louie Francis Rogers Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Rogers; and brothers Louis and Homer Rogers.
Marjorie leaves to cherish her memory her son, Derel Reaves (Susanna); granddaughter Brooke Lindee Reaves, who is currently enrolled at the University of Oxford in London, England; and grandson Hunter Thomas Reaves, who is currently enrolled at Texas A&M University in College Station, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an animal shelter of donor’s choosing.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
