Mark Alan Belknap
VICTORIA — Mark Alan Belknap passed away February 10, 2021 at the age of 67. He was born June 10, 1953 in Buffalo, New York to the late Byron E. Belknap,Sr. and Malva Belknap - Andrews.
He is survived by his son Jonathan F. Belknap and his wife Sarah; grandchildren Rebekah and Luke; Jonathan’s mother, Maggie and her husband Lyons Hairell; brother Byron E. Belknap, Jr. and his wife Kathie; and nephew Christopher and his wife Kara Belknap.
Mark was a loving father, brother, grandfather, and uncle. He loved his animals, playing guitar, enjoyed sitting by bonfires and working in the yard.
Services are pending at this time, please contact the family for info.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
