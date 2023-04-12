Mark Albert
Phillips, Jr.
PORT LAVACA — Mark Albert Phillips, 88, of Port Lavaca passed away April 10, 2023. He was born December 21, 1934 in Houston to Mark Albert Phillips Sr. and Viola Ezzell Phillips. He served in the U.S. Army and was retired from the USPS as Post Master/Rural Route Carrier. Mark was involved in the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed spending time playing golf, fishing, hunting, and dancing.
He is survived by his son, Bruce Phillips (Carolyn); grandchildren, Brett Phillips (Lauren), Cory Phillips (Lauren); and great-granddaughters, Keelin, Payten, Falen, Ryann and Rylee.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Phillips; parents; sister, Joyce Robison; and brother, Donnie Wietzel.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

