Mark Allen Markowsky
GILLETT — Mark Allen Markowsky left this world on December 18, 2020 after a long battle with liver cancer. Mark was born in Cuero, Texas on May 27, 1959 to Jo Ann Finch Markowsky and C.E. “Babe” Markowsky. He joined his sister Vicki and grew up in Refugio and Bay City, Texas. He graduated from Bay City High School in 1978 and later moved to Florida to join his parents and then back to Texas. How do you capture the essence of Mark? He fought his demons but had a big heart, often giving his last dollar to a down and out person. He had a fun sense of humor and was loyal to his friends. The ranch was his happy place where he spent time feeding the deer and catfish. Hunting hogs was also a favorite ranch activity. He loved a good steak and his dog, Baby Girl. His smile will be missed. Mark is survived by his daughter Shannon Patterson (Terrance); mother, Jo Ann Markowsky; sister, Vicki Markowsky; granddaughter, Jaelynn Patterson; nieces, Kylee Markowsky and Darce Markowsky; adopted sister, Becky Darce; aunts, uncles, cousins and his dog, Baby Girl. Mark is preceded in death by his father, C.E. “Babe” Markowsky. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 1:15-2:00pm at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas.
FUNERAL SERVICE
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
2:00pm
Finch Funeral Chapel
Nixon, Texas
Burial will follow at Nixon Cemetery. Serving as Pallbearers are Todd Finch, Troy Finch, Don Finch, Greg Cartwright, Rick Mallahan, and Quinn Cochran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas at https://hospice-vic.org/donate/. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
