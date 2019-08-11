MARK WAYNE BODDEN PLEASANTON - Mark Wayne Bodden of Pleasanton passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born in Karnes City on July 22, 1954 to John G. and Margie (Koenig) Bodden. Mark is survived by his beloved wife Jackie Bodden; mother, Margie Ann Bodden; daughter, Laura Blair Bodden-Varnon and husband Christopher Varnon of Floresville; brothers, John Bodden, III and wife Janice of Poth and Kevin Bodden and wife Beverly of Myersville; sister, Patricia Barta of Myersville and sister and brother in law, Laura and David Pawelek of Pleasanton. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, John and Ryann Krauskopf, Phillip and Chelsy Pawelek, James Lee Barta, Sheila and Ricky Arnold, Jamie and Kenneth Robinson, John and Diana Bodden, Trenton Bodden and Trevor and Kathleen Bodden and great nieces and nephews, Colton, Hayleigh, Jayce, Jay, Harper and Laken, Derek, Travis, Michael, Jared, Luke, Trey, John and Denali. Mark is preceded in death by his father, John Bodden, Jr.; brother in law, Leroy Barta and father and mother in law, Jack and Mildred Draper. Visitation will be conducted at Hurley Funeral Home in Pleasanton on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral service will be at the Cowboy Fellowship Church in Jourdanton on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 am, followed by interment at Pleasanton City Cemetery. For anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family, share memories or sign the online guestbook you may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.
