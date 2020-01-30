MARK DOUGLAS WILLIAMSON PEARLAND - Mark Douglas Williamson passed away on January 27, 2020 at his home in Pearland, Texas at the age of 65 years in the presence of his wife, and was with his dear Friends and Family in the last few days following a long illness. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Gail M Robinson Williamson; his uncle Dennis Nollkamper of Shiner TX; sisters-in-law Joyce Robinson of Austin TX, Judy Iverson of Kyle TX, Jane Kovar and husband John of New Braunfels TX, brother-in-law Ken Robinson and wife Dot of Dickinson TX; and fifteen nephews/nieces whom he loved and considered his children. Mark was born in Shiner TX on March 8, 1954 to the late Ovis Oran and late Marilyn A Nollkamper Williamson, preceded in death by his brother Ricky (Oran) and sister Shirley Williamson. He lived in Kingsville and moved to Victoria TX at age 8, where he lived until 2006 when he moved to Houston. Mark was a Reserve Deputy Sheriff in Victoria County, Pipe-fitter/Welder/Machinist, Turnaround Planner, Senior Scheduler in the petrochemical and energy industries. He finished his last decade working in the space industry as an Implementation Project Manager for NASA projects, and conceptual Planner for commercial satellite launch services with LEO Launcher & Logistics, Inc. Visitation and Funeral will be Friday January 31, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels. Visitation will begin at 11:30 AM; Holy Rosary will be recited at 12:30 PM, followed by Funeral Service at 1:00-1:30 in the chapel. Lux Funeral Home 1254 N Business IH 35 New Braunfels, TX 78130. luxfhcares.com Interment will follow on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:30PM at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Rd., San Antonio, TX 78266.
