Mark Dwayne Caraway
INEZ — Mark D. Caraway, 61 of Inez, beloved son, brother and friend, passed away on Sunday November 28, 2021. He was born March 2, 1960 in Victoria to Melvin and Dorothy “Dottie” Caraway. Mark was an electrician and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by a brother, Shelby Caraway of Schulenburg.
A graveside service will be held 2 PM Friday, December 3, 2021 at Bischoff Cemetery with Pastor Larry Green officiating. Full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council will be provided.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
