MARK ALAN GIBBS VICTORIA - Mark Alan Gibbs, age 58, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born October 20, 1961 to the late Philip M. Gibbs and Mary Albrecht Gibbs. Mark worked in the oil field industry most of his life. He was an amazing mechanic, and especially loved to work on motorcycles. He could work on and build almost anything he put his mind to. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. In addition to his father, Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Gibbs; grandparents Sidney and Grace Albrecht and John Collin and Christine Gibbs. He is survived by his mother; daughter Britney (Jeremy) Trimble; his son Mark Alan Gibbs, Jr.; his brother James (Sabrina) Gibbs; his sister Donna Gibbs (Donnie) Koenig; two grandchildren Austin Jewell and Bryan Whitfield; various aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He also left behind his faithful dog JJ. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.