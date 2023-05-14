Mark Isaac Nehemiah Clark
VICTORIA — Mark-Isaac Nehemiah Clark, 41, passed into Heavenly rest on Monday, May 8, 2023. He was born on October 18, 1981 in Norman, Oklahoma to Mark Lee Clark and the late Marlene Frances Blackburn. Mark moved to Victoria, Texas in 2015 from Haslet, Texas and was a resident for 8 years. He was a member of Sportsman’s Church (Son Valley Ranch).
Mark is survived by his wife Amanda D. Clark; his father Mark Lee Clark; his sons Martial Clark, Landen Clark, Hudson Clark, Wesson Clark, and Charleston Clark; his daughter Haley Marie Clark; and his brothers Steve Clark and Abraham Clark.
In addition to his mother, Mark is preceded in death by his sister Holly Goff.
Mark was a hard-working, strong-armed father who loved his family and loved Jesus with all his heart. He loved everyone in his life more than himself. An accomplished mechanic, he enjoyed working on cars and sharing that gift with others.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Son Valley Ranch (Sportsman Church), 8793 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

