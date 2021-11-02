Mark Ivey
HALLETTSVILLE — Mark Steven Ivey, age 61, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021.
He was born October 13, 1960 in Lufkin to William and Julie Ivey.
He was Justice of the Peace for Lavaca County Precinct 1 and Municipal Court Judge for the City of Hallettsville. He worked at Coca-Cola for 35 years, was a reserve police officer for the Hallettsville Police Department and a lieutenant deputy constable for Fort Bend County. He enjoyed spending time with family, being outdoors, ranching, fishing, hunting, cooking and entertaining friends. He was the current President of the Speaks Community Center for the past 9 years (2012-2021)
Survivors: wife, Jeri Ilardo Ivey; daughters, Angela Ivey and Kathryn Ivey; sister, Lisa Davis; brothers, Michael Ivey and William Ivey Jr; “aunt”, Cathy S. Kelly.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Cindy Ivey.
Visitation 5-7 with 7:00 p.m. Rosary Thursday, November 4th, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral service 10:45 a.m. with visitation 9:15 till service time on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Msgr. John Peters officiating. Burial at Speaks Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Speaks Cemetery Association, Speaks Community Center or Sacred Heart Catholic School.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum 361-293-5656.
