Mark Moody
TOMBALL — Mark Moody, 58, of Tomball, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Mark was born in Victoria, Texas to parents Ralph and Yvonne Moody and was raised in Edna.
After graduating from college, he moved to Houston where he met his wife Patti in 1997. Together they opened and ran successful real estate companies.
Mark is preceded in death by his mother Yvonne Moody. He is survived by his father Ralph Moody of Edna, wife Patti Tine Moody of Tomball and stepson Anthony Roy of Tomball. Mark leaves behind cousins and many close friends and acquaintances who truly cared about him. He was one of a kind and will be missed.
Funeral Services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Edna on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Visitation will be held at 10 am. Service will start at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Mark’s name to one of his favorite charities - CCA - https://ccatexas.org/donate/ or Wounded Warriors - https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
