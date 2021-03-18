Mark Roe Harper
CORPUS CHRISTI — Mark Roe Harper, 71, passed away on March 7, 2021. Born in Pleasanton, Texas, he grew up in Victoria and lived in Corpus Christi since 1984. He graduated from Victoria High School in 1968, where he met his future wife Peggy Studer Harper. They were married on April 11, 1970 in Victoria, Texas and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2020.
Mark served in the US Navy as a E3 Seaman and served on the USS Coral Sea as a Supply PO in the Vietnam War. Mark and Peggy had two children, Jeffrey Scott Harper and Jennifer Kay Harper. He retired after 43 years at Union Carbide and Dow Chemical, where he worked in the gulf coast pipeline division in cathodic protection and GIS services.
Mark will be remembered as a fun-loving person who could talk to anyone and always left a lasting impression on anyone he met as he had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He was extroverted yet very private. Nicknamed “Mr. Gadget” he always had the newest stereo, computer and other electronic devices. Even from a young age, he grew up with a transistor radio in his ear.
Mark was an audiophile and loved listening to music and was happiest when enjoying the music with friends and family around, especially dancing and playing games with his granddaughters Piper and Ellie. Since retiring, he and Peggy had been enjoying camping in their new motorhome. He loved spending time doing yard work and was proud of his house projects, especially his shed he recently constructed. Throughout life some of his favorite hobbies were bicycling, sailing, photography and generally enjoying the outdoors. He was an avid collector of watches and knives.
Mark was preceded in death by his father Sidney Paul Harper Jr. He is survived by his mother Delores Ruth Harper, wife Peggy Studer Harper, son Jeff Harper (Cat), daughter Jennifer Harper Wageman (Joshua), granddaughters Piper and Ellie Harper, sisters Sheila Hoffman (James) and Elaine Frisbie (Trey) and many other family members and close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at John Wesley United Methodist Church in Victoria Texas.
His cremation is entrusted to Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a monetary donation to John Wesley United Methodist Church.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
