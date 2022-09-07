Mark Ryan Boldt
YORKTOWN — Mark Ryan Boldt, 49, of Yorktown passed away Wed. Aug. 31, 2022. He was born Oct. 13, 1972 in Yorktown, TX to the late Gary and Anna Typusiak Boldt. Mark was an avid hunter and fisher who loved showing off his biggest trophies. One of Mark’s biggest passions in life was serving the public as a firefighter, dedicating over 10 years of his life to the Yorktown Fire Department until health problems intervened. Mark took pride not only in helping his friends and family, but everyone in the community of which he served. Mark’s favorite pass time activity was barbequing, where he was known as Mr. BBQ for his mouthwatering brisket. He absolutely loved and cherished spending quality time with his niece and nephew, Ady and Christopher, who were his biggest pride and joy.
He is survived by his daughter, Kortney Boldt; brothers, Timothy Boldt of Yorktown and Travis Hudson of Austin; sister, Cierra Heath of Magnolia Beach; niece, Ady Heath; nephews, Christopher Heath and Zachary Boldt; uncles, Glenn Boldt and Wasil (Karin) Typusiak; aunt, Nasta (Freddy) Rabl; and numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Stefan Boldt; aunts, Debra Krause and Faye Boldt; uncles, Wayne Krause and Jurko Typusiak; and grandparents.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 pm Friday Sept. 9, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm at Massey Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers: Paul Campos, Gary Smith, Michael Jozwiak, Buddy Lassmann, Charles Mueller and family and the Yorktown Fire Department
Memorials may be given to Yorktown Fireman’s Association or donor’s choice.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
